Former EY Tax Partner Joins Newly Branded Evelyn Partners

By David Hansen (June 15, 2022, 4:28 PM EDT) -- Evelyn Partners, formerly Tilney Smith & Williamson, announced it will build and develop a private-equity tax practice and has appointed a partner from EY to run it. Stephen Woodhouse joins the U.K. firm from EY, where he served as an associate partner and leader of the firm's Manchester private-equity transaction tax team, Evelyn Partners said in a June 9 press statement. "The U.K. private-equity deals market has continued to grow in recent years, and Stephen's appointment allows us to expand our offering to clients in this space," said Tom Shave, who leads the Evelyn Partners London tax office. "This development means we...

