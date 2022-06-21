Grant Thornton UK Adds Tax Specialist From HMRC

By David Hansen (June 21, 2022, 6:00 PM EDT) -- Grant Thornton UK LLP added a former HM Revenue & Customs official as a tax risk management specialist who will support clients on tax governance, the firm announced. Sam Dean gained more than a decade of experience with HMRC in its Specialist Investigation and Fraud Investigation Service, Grant Thornton said in a statement June 8. Dean focuses his practice on offshore tax evasion and enablers of tax crime, the firm said. He is a leading authority on corporate criminal offense — the infraction of failing to prevent tax evasion — and received Outstanding Young Professional at the 2021 Tackling Economic Crime...

