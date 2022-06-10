DC Circ. Upholds FDA's Unpasteurized Butter Ban

By Bonnie Eslinger (June 10, 2022, 6:21 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit on Friday rejected a California dairy farmer's bid to revoke the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's ban against the interstate sale of raw butter, calling his argument that the rule unlawfully changes the statutory definition of the dairy product "meritless." Plaintiff Mark McAfee and the Farm-to-Consumer Legal Defense Fund first filed suit against the FDA back in 2019 to challenge a decades-old rule under the Public Health Service Act that bars transportation of unpasteurized "milk or milk products" across state lines, to exclude raw butter from the prohibition. McAfee, the founder of Organic Pastures Dairy Co., which was...

