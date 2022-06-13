Sierra Club Sues To Block Utah Coal Mine Expansion

By Morgan Conley (June 13, 2022, 12:16 PM EDT) -- The Sierra Club is urging a Utah federal court to halt a mine expansion project authorized in the waning days of the Trump Administration, alleging the climate impacts of the project were downplayed in order to push the approvals through before President Joe Biden took office. The group's Friday complaint asks the court to vacate two coal lease modifications that allowed the Lila Canyon underground coal mine in northeastern Utah to significantly expand its operations. The U.S. Bureau of Land Management played up the economic benefits of a mine expansion but glossed over the consequences of the project, which allows 11.4...

