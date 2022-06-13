US Taking Long View On Reshaping WTO As Summit Opens

By Alex Lawson (June 12, 2022, 4:02 PM EDT) -- As World Trade Organization members huddle in Geneva this week for a long-awaited ministerial summit, the Biden administration made clear that while it hopes to reach agreement on a number of pressing issues, it sees the meeting as a launchpad for future work. After numerous delays relating to the COVID-19 pandemic, the WTO commenced its first ministerial conference in five years Sunday, with delegations aiming to sew up agreements on fisheries subsidies, e-commerce and intellectual property rules for COVID-19 vaccines. But those negotiations are taking place in the foreground of a broader project to reshape the WTO's structure, which U.S. officials...

