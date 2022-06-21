FCA Review Offers 'Challenger Banks' Advice On Crime Risks

By James Wickes and Amber Oldershaw (June 21, 2022, 9:37 AM BST) -- The Financial Conduct Authority has conducted a detailed review into the financial crime controls of challenger banks as they continue to enter the U.K. financial industry at a rapid pace. Such banks' surge in popularity is partially linked to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has prompted significant changes in the habits of service providers worldwide. By January 2022, over a quarter of British adults had opened an online-only bank account; a dramatic increase from the 9% of users in January 2019. While the FCA's review indicated some evidence of good practice, it is clear that challenger banks must do more to reduce...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS