Kershaw Cook Aims To Avoid Firm's Fees For Camp Fire Suits

By Rachel Rippetoe (June 13, 2022, 4:39 PM EDT) -- Plaintiffs firm Kershaw Cook & Talley PC asked a California federal court to declare that it does not have to pay attorney fees from Camp Fire victim settlements to a small Nevada firm for its referrals, claiming the firm misrepresented itself as having California-licensed lawyers. Kershaw Cook said in a complaint on Friday that in exchange for referrals of cases stemming from the November 2018 wildfire in Paradise, California, it initially agreed to pay Nelson National Law Firm LLC 40% of all attorney fees it gained from the referred claims. But it later discovered that Nelson had no lawyers licensed to...

