Girls School, Insurer Agree No Coverage For Mental Injury Suit

By Josh Liberatore (June 13, 2022, 1:18 PM EDT) -- An insurer doesn't owe coverage to a therapeutic boarding school accused of inflicting emotional distress on its former students, the insurer and school told a Montana federal court in a stipulated declaratory judgment, agreeing that the alleged events occurred before a professional and general liability policy was effective. Kinsale Insurance Co. and Clearview Horizon Inc. filed a joint motion for entry of stipulated declaratory judgment Friday, ending the boarding school's hopes of coverage for allegations that it and several current and former employees severely mistreated girls who attended the facility from 2012 to 2018. "There is no coverage under the policy...

