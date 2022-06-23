Determining Interest Rate Floors With Transition To SOFR

By Ann Dziuba (June 23, 2022, 5:44 PM EDT) -- Many loans based on the London Interbank Offered Rate, or Libor, contain a yield protection floor ranging from 0% to 2.5%. The average floor percentage negotiated between the borrower and lenders has fluctuated over time depending on the market and interest rates. Most commercial loans have shifted from Libor to the Secured Overnight Financing Rate term rates, or Term SOFR. Term SOFR is recommended by the Alternative Reference Rates Committee, the organization established by the Federal Reserve System's board of governors and the New York Federal Reserve Bank to determine a Libor replacement. This article discusses how the floor transfers over to SOFR...

