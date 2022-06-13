6th Circ. Denies Bank Exec's Bid To Review FDIC Penalties

By Sarah Jarvis (June 13, 2022, 10:33 PM EDT) -- A split Sixth Circuit panel has denied a petition for review from the former CEO of Northwestern Bank over the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. removing him from his position, with the majority rejecting his argument that he didn't get a proper hearing. Among other things, Harry C. Calcutt III had argued before the three-judge panel that the FDIC failed to give him a new, proper hearing after the 2018 Supreme Court decision in Lucia v. SEC, which invalidated the appointments of administrative law judges in the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and led to the FDIC appointing its own administrative law...

