Giuliani Faces Ethics Charges In DC Over False 2020 Claims

By Ryan Boysen (June 10, 2022, 4:47 PM EDT) -- Rudy Giuliani has been hit with an ethics complaint in Washington, D.C., for using the legal system to amplify baseless conspiracy theories claiming the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald J. Trump. Two ethics watchdog attorneys from the District of Columbia Bar took Giuliani to task for his role in a Pennsylvania lawsuit that sought to overturn President Joe Biden's electoral victory in the state, according to a document dated in April and obtained by CNN on Friday afternoon. The former New York City mayor and personal attorney for Trump had his law license suspended in New York about a...

