Dechert Beats Racial Bias Suit From Black Ex-Billing Manager

By Dave Simpson (June 10, 2022, 10:52 PM EDT) -- Dechert LLP beat a racial discrimination lawsuit from a Black former billing manager when a Pennsylvania federal judge ruled on Friday that the manager failed to show she suffered negative outcomes at work and to establish that she faced discrimination.

U.S. District Judge Chad F. Kenney granted Dechert's motion for summary judgment, dismissing the June 2021 suit from Celiena McClelland, who worked in the firm's Philadelphia office. Judge Kenney rejected McClelland's claim that she was pushed out of the firm after her complaints about her supervisor, Elaine Wry, went unheeded.

