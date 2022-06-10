Dechert Beats Racial Bias Suit From Black Ex-Billing Manager

By Dave Simpson (June 10, 2022, 10:52 PM EDT) -- Dechert LLP beat a racial discrimination lawsuit from a Black former billing manager when a Pennsylvania federal judge ruled on Friday that the manager failed to show she suffered negative outcomes at work and to establish that she faced discrimination. U.S. District Judge Chad F. Kenney granted Dechert's motion for summary judgment, dismissing the June 2021 suit from Celiena McClelland, who worked in the firm's Philadelphia office. Judge Kenney rejected McClelland's claim that she was pushed out of the firm after her complaints about her supervisor, Elaine Wry, went unheeded. A Black former manager's discrimination lawsuit against Dechert LLP was dismissed by...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS