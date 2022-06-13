Immediation Founder On Future Of Online Dispute Resolution

By Steven Lerner (June 13, 2022, 10:05 AM EDT) -- Though the coronavirus pandemic may have hastened the adoption of digital court proceedings and arbitrations, those technologies are now are here to stay, Laura Keily, co-founder and CEO of the Australia-based online dispute resolution platform Immediation told Law360 Pulse in a recent interview. Laura Keily Immediation recently inked a pair of high-profile partnerships: one with Canada-based legal tech company Clio, and one with Singapore-based alternative dispute resolution complex Maxwell Chambers. Here, Law360 Pulse talks with Keily about the goal of those partnerships, her experience in the practice of law and the impact of the pandemic on online dispute resolution. This interview has...

