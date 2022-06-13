Hemp Equipment Co. Fights Bid To Ditch Counterclaims

By Mike Curley (June 13, 2022, 2:46 PM EDT) -- Hemp oil extraction equipment seller Master Smith Enterprises LLC is pushing back against a bid to dismiss its counterclaims in a contract suit by LifeTech Pharma LLC, saying its counterclaims sufficiently plead that LifeTech lied to induce it into agreeing to a settlement over the sale of equipment. In a response filed Friday, Master Smith and Smith Systems LLC said their counterclaims laid out all the elements of fraud, including the misrepresentations LifeTech principal Zack Bybee made, and when, during negotiations on a revised purchase agreement that the Smith companies entered into in March 2020. Those alleged misrepresentations — namely, that...

