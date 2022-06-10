Fed. Circ. Mulls Eligibility Of Stanford's Transplant Testing IP

By Khorri Atkinson (June 10, 2022, 9:10 PM EDT) -- Two Federal Circuit judges did not seem fully convinced Friday that three Stanford University patents licensed to CareDx Inc., developer of commercial tests for kidney transplant rejections, are valid under the U.S. Supreme Court's landmark Alice ruling. The judges leveled skepticism while counsel for CareDx and Stanford insisted that a Delaware federal judge in September erroneously found the patents ineligible for protection under the tests laid out in the Supreme Court's 2014 Alice Corp. v. CLS Bank ruling. The justices held that abstract ideas are not patentable absent an added inventive concept transforming them into something patent-eligible. U.S. Patent Nos. 8,703,652;...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS