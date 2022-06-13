EU Body Call For Global Capital Rules For Biggest Insurers

By Martin Croucher (June 13, 2022, 11:14 AM BST) -- European insurers have called for the introduction of capital standards for the biggest players in the global sector, ahead of a crucial meeting between international regulators this week. Brussels-based Insurance Europe, a trade group, said Sunday that it hoped the so-called International Capital Standard, or ICS, will create a "global regulatory level playing field." The trade body published a wishlist ahead of a global seminar hosted by the International Association of Insurance Supervisors on Thursday. The association has been in the process of drawing up the ICS for more than eight years, which will provide consistent standards for regulators around the...

