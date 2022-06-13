Countryside Up For Sale After Rejecting £1.5B Bid

By Najiyya Budaly (June 13, 2022, 12:29 PM BST) -- Countryside Partnerships PLC began a formal sales process on Monday following shareholder pressure on the British house builder after it rejected a £1.5 billion ($1.8 billion) bid from San Francisco's Inclusive Capital at the end of May. FTSE 250-listed Countryside Partnerships has said that it is looking for a potential buyer that will "offer a value that the board considers compelling relative to the long-term standalone prospects" of the company. (Jason Alden/Bloomberg via Getty Images) The process comes after the board said on May 30 that it had rejected two offers from U.S. investment manager Inclusive Capital Partners LP for Countryside's...

