London Bus Co. Go-Ahead Weighs Foreign Bids

By Najiyya Budaly (June 13, 2022, 4:52 PM BST) -- Double-decker London bus operator Go-Ahead said Monday that it is considering two separate bids from Australian transport company Kelsian and an antipodean and Spanish consortium. The board of Go-Ahead Group PLC said it has received a possible cash offer from Sydney-listed Kelsian Group Ltd. The transport group said that a consortium made up of Kinetic Holding Co. PTY LTD. and Globalvia Inversiones SAU has also made a separate cash offer for Go-Ahead. Kinetic is a bus operator in Australia and New Zealand and Madrid-based Globalvia provides transport infrastructure. London-listed Go-Ahead, which operates bus and rail services in the U.K., said that...

