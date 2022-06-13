IMI Completes £83M Acquisition Of Manufacturer Bahr

By Dawood Fakhir (June 13, 2022, 2:04 PM BST) -- British engineering company IMI PLC said on Monday that it has completed the £83 million ($101 million) purchase of German-based engineering products maker Bahr Modultechnik Holding GmbH from European private equity firm IK Investment Partners. IMI signed an agreement to acquire Bahr in May to expand its industrial automation business unit from IK Partners, which owns a majority stake in the German company through its IK Small Cap II Fund. The FTSE 250-listed IMI's shares fell during Monday's trading, down about 3.5% from Friday's close of 1,314 pence to hover around the 1,265 pence mark. Dirk Bahr and Cihan Halavurt, co-chief...

