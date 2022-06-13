Businessman Loses Market Manipulation Extradition Appeal

By Joel Poultney (June 13, 2022, 6:35 PM BST) -- A court has rejected an appeal from a Canadian-Kenyan businessman facing extradition to Germany for market manipulation and multiple counts of fraud, ruling the removal did not undermine his human rights among other issues. High Court Judge Clive Lewis saw no grounds Friday to grant the appeal brought by Salim Rahim Rana, 62, challenging the decision to extradite him to Germany to face allegations of market manipulation, 33 charges of fraud and 58 counts of attempted fraud. The judge dismissed arguments that the extradition was unlawful because it was brought too late by German authorities, that it lacked enough detail and...

