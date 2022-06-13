Akin Gump Adds Finance Partner From Mayer Brown

By Dawood Fakhir (June 13, 2022, 5:07 PM BST) -- Akin Gump has hired finance partner Dasha Sobornova from Mayer Brown to help to boost its structured finance team in its London office, the law firm said Monday. Sobornova's addition brings in-depth knowledge of European Union and U.K. securitization regulation to the firm, Akin Gump said. This is because she has worked as a transactional regulatory adviser for different securitization structures, the law firm added. She led Mayer Brown's European collateralized loan obligation practice as a banking and finance partner. Akin Gump chairperson Kim Koopersmith noted that Sobornova's experience in securitization transactions and restructurings will be beneficial to the firm....

