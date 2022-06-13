Ali Group, Welbilt $4.8B Merger Has Chance After Ice Biz Sale

By Humberto J. Rocha (June 13, 2022, 3:10 PM BST) -- The U.K. competition regulator said on Monday that the proposed divestiture of a global ice-machine business could clear the way for a $4.8 billion merger between Italian food service equipment supplier Ali Group and Welbilt Inc. of the U.S. The Competition and Markets Authority said it could approve the merger between Welbilt and Ali Group after they proposed to sell the U.S. company's commercial ice-maker brand Manitowoc Ice for $1.6 billion to industrial water solutions firm Pentair PLC. "The CMA considers that there are reasonable grounds for believing that the undertakings offered by Ali Group and Welbilt or a modified version...

