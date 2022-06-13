Axiom Trial Atty Says Fund Was Set Up To Fill Legal Hole

By Sophia Dourou (June 13, 2022, 5:33 PM BST) -- A lawyer accused of pocketing millions of pounds of investors' money from an offshore fund told a court Monday that he was only trying to help people caught in a "legal black hole" to carry out litigation. Attorney Timothy Schools told Southwark Crown Court that the purpose of the Axiom investment fund was to help those without the means to take legal action and who were ignored by larger law firms in favor of "more viable" cases. "They no longer have legal aid," Schools said. "I was looking to try and assist with what I was considering to be a big...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS