Justices Won't Review FERC Order In Entergy Utilities Fight

By Keith Goldberg (June 13, 2022, 4:14 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to review a decision backing the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's interpretation of a now-defunct operating agreement between Southeastern utility units of Entergy Corp., rejecting a challenge raised by Louisiana utility regulators. The Louisiana Public Service Commission had argued that the D.C. Circuit wrongly denied its challenge of a FERC order excluding certain power purchase costs incurred by Entergy's Louisiana utility in determining how to split power production costs with its neighboring affiliates. As is customary, the justices offered no explanation for why they declined to review the case. The case is part of a...

