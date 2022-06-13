Fed. Circ. Revives UMass Skincare IP Suit Against L'Oreal

By Britain Eakin (June 13, 2022, 4:48 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Monday revived the University of Massachusetts' 2017 patent infringement suit against L'Oreal over skincare patents, saying Delaware's chief federal judge found them indefinite based on a claim construction error. While U.S. Chief District Court Judge Colm F. Connolly construed a key claim term according to its plain and ordinary meaning, a three-judge panel held in a precedential opinion that he should have looked beyond the claims to the patents' written description and, more particularly, to the prosecution history to construe it. L'Oreal had asked the panel to directly enter a judgment of noninfringement if it reversed Judge...

