Norton Rose Adds Former Ashurst Head For Banking Team

By Ashish Sareen (June 17, 2022, 6:39 PM BST) -- Norton Rose Fulbright has recruited a former global managing partner at Ashurst to strengthen its banking practice in London. James Collis — who most recently practiced at Squire Patton Boggs LLP — joined Norton Rose on Monday to build out its capabilities in general banking law, as well as acquisition and leveraged finance. Madhavi Gosavi — who became Norton Rose's head of banking in EMEA in January — said that it was apparent to her upon her appointment that investment was needed in this area, particularly when compared with the firm's strengths in asset, project and real estate finance, as well...

