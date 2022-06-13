Ex-Moderna Public Policy VP Rejoins Epstein Becker

By Jack Rodgers (June 13, 2022, 4:09 PM EDT) -- An expert in health care law and former Moderna vice president of public policy has rejoined Epstein Becker Green, where he previously helped advise the firm's health sector clients, the firm announced Monday. Richard H. Hughes IV joins the firm's health care and life sciences practice as a member, the firm said. He rejoins the practice where he spent two years from 2014 to 2016, and will continue assisting pharmaceutical, health care and biotechnology providers in navigating a number of regulatory, legal and policy issues. Hughes rejoins the firm after working as vice president of public policy for Moderna. He is...

