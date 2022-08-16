'Sea Change In The Law': Inside One Firm's Post-Roe Practice

By Jeff Overley (August 16, 2022, 11:22 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court's nullification of the constitutional right to abortion has ushered in "transformative" changes for health care attorneys and become one of the rare events to which entirely new practice groups can be devoted, the leaders of a boutique health firm's post-Roe v. Wade practice told Law360. Andrea L. Frey Stephanie Gross California-based associates Andrea L. Frey and Stephanie Gross, co-chairs of the Reproductive Health Practice Group at Hooper Lundy & Bookman PC, shared their perspective during an interview about the formation, focus and future of the practice, which debuted roughly two weeks after the high court's historic decision...

