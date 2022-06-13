FTC Probing UnitedHealth's $5.4B Home Care Buy

By Matthew Perlman (June 13, 2022, 4:56 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission has requested more information about UnitedHealth Group unit Optum's $5.4 billion deal for home and hospice care provider LHC Group as the U.S. Department of Justice pushes its bid to block another Optum transaction. LHC said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday that the companies each received requests for additional information about the tie-up that day, extending the deadline for enforcers to review the planned merger until 30 days after they receive the requested information. "The parties have been working cooperatively with the FTC and will continue to do so," the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS