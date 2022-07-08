What To Expect From FCA's Focus On Permissions Misuse

By Ben Rees (July 8, 2022, 9:30 AM BST) -- The Financial Conduct Authority, or FCA, recently announced a clampdown on firms that misuse regulatory approvals in a way that misleads consumers. The regulator will now use its new powers to revoke businesses' permits to carry out regulated activity much more quickly than before.[1] The FCA can now cancel or change a regulated business' permission just 28 days after a warning has been issued if the firm has not taken appropriate action. Previously, it would reportedly often take three months or more before a firm's permission could be canceled.[2] The FCA says that time is of the essence when tackling such...

