RPC Hires Insurance Pro From Mayer Brown In London

By Ashish Sareen (June 15, 2022, 6:11 PM BST) -- Reynolds Porter Chamberlain LLP has hired a partner in London to boost its capacity to represent insurers for banks and other financial institutions which face a growing number of claims as the toll of the COVID-19 pandemic eases. Mike Newham, who joined from Mayer Brown on June 6, will play a key role in a team which is increasingly advising clients on coverage disputes and professional indemnity claims, James Wickes, RPC partner, told Law360 Wednesday. COVID-19 has led to an increase in claims against banks, Wickes said, including those arising from alleged asset finance fraud. "With the pandemic, there was less...

