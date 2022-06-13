Supreme Court Lets Ruling Overturning PHH Sanctions Stand

By Jeff Montgomery (June 13, 2022, 12:17 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to review a Second Circuit decision in 2021 that overturned a Vermont bankruptcy court's $300,000 in sanctions and penalties against mortgage creditor PHH Mortgage Corp. for 75 violations of a bankruptcy rule across three bankruptcies. Targeted on appeal was the Second Circuit's reversal of now-retired Vermont bankruptcy Judge Colleen A. Brown's initial imposition in 2016 of 75 fines of $1,000 each along with a $300,000 fine for court order violations, later reduced to $225,000. Pressing the appeal, which came after an earlier remand from the U.S. District Court for the District of Vermont, was...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS