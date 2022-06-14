Dentons Brings On More Lobbyists From Squire Patton

By Emily Lever (June 14, 2022, 2:32 PM EDT) -- Dentons has snagged a four-lawyer team in Washington, D.C., from Squire Patton Boggs LLP, including a new leader for its growing lobbying practice. Matthew Cutts, who will lead the megafirm's U.S. policy and government relations team, joins along with principal Callie Fuselier, senior managing associate Patrick Kirby and managing associate Elaine Hillgrove. The move comes two months after the hire of ex-Rep. Joe Crowley, D-N.Y., also most recently a lobbyist at Squire Patton. "[Cutts'] leadership and proficiency in financial services and tax policy will be major assets to our clients and the firm as we continue to strengthen our public policy practice," Eric...

