Trade Body Advances Claims Panning US' Whale Preservation

By Alyssa Aquino (June 13, 2022, 7:36 PM EDT) -- The secretariat of the North American trade pact's environmental wing advanced claims on Monday that the U.S. isn't doing enough to protect a highly endangered whale, putting Washington, D.C., closer to an international probe of its marine conservation efforts. The secretariat of the Commission for Environmental Cooperation — an international authority empowered by the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement — recommended that its council open an investigation into how the U.S. enforces its laws intended to safeguard the North Atlantic right whale, one of the most endangered large whale species. The secretariat issued the call after concluding that an investigation could shed light on...

