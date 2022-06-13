6 Finalists Named To Fill Fla. High Court Vacancy

By Madison Arnold (June 13, 2022, 4:22 PM EDT) -- Five current state judges and a senior attorney with the conservative legal organization Alliance Defending Freedom were among the six finalists named by a state nominating commission on Monday for Gov. Ron DeSantis to choose from as he prepares to fill an upcoming vacancy on the Florida Supreme Court. The Supreme Court Judicial Nominating Commission, or JNC, submitted its recommendations to the governor to replace the retiring justice Alan Lawson. They are Renatha Francis, Denise Harle, Robert Long, Anne-Leigh Gaylord Moe, Meredith Sasso and Adam Tanenbaum. "I would like to extend my gratitude to the members of the Judicial Nominating Commission...

