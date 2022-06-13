Pa. Republicans Announce Bid To Impeach Philly DA Krasner

By Matthew Santoni (June 13, 2022, 2:10 PM EDT) -- Citing gun violence in Pennsylvania's most populous city, three Republicans in the state House of Representatives announced Monday that they were drafting articles of impeachment for Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner. Reps. Josh Kail, R-Beaver/Washington counties; Torren Ecker, R-Adams/Cumberland counties; and Tim O'Neal, R-Washington County, released a co-sponsorship memorandum seeking additional state legislators to sign onto a bill to remove Krasner from the office he has held since 2018, most recently winning reelection in November. "The unchecked violent crime in Philadelphia has reached a breaking point due to the willful refusal by District Attorney Krasner to enforce existing laws," Kail said...

