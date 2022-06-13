US, Kenya Eye New Talks For 'High-Standard' Trade Deals

By Alex Lawson (June 13, 2022, 4:50 PM EDT) -- The U.S. and Kenya will soon begin working more closely on trade cooperation, U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai's office announced Monday, suggesting digital trade, customs and the environment as potential areas for new "high-standard" commitments. Tai met with Kenyan Ministry of Industrialization, Trade and Enterprise Development Cabinet Secretary Betty Maina on the sidelines of the World Trade Organization ministerial summit in Geneva, where the two leaders agreed to "explore pathways towards a deeper bilateral trade and economic relationship." Framing the meeting as a sort of precursor to full-fledged trade negotiations, USTR said that Tai's and Maina's teams would soon "work to...

