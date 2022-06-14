Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Dental Co., Insurer Reach Settlement In Coverage Row

By Josh Liberatore (June 14, 2022, 3:25 PM EDT) -- A Florida dental company and its insurer have agreed to settle their dispute over defense coverage of an underlying suit from a rival dental company, they told a Florida federal court, ending 10 months of litigation.

Sage Dental Management LLC on Thursday dismissed with prejudice its suit alleging breach of contract and seeking a declaratory judgment against Stratford Insurance Co. over defense coverage for a Florida state court suit brought against Sage by Coast Dental PA.

The joint notice of voluntary dismissal comes "in consideration of a negotiated settlement executed" between Sage and Stratford, the sides said.

Sage and Stratford reached...

