Cannabis Co., Investors Want Out Of $4M Loan Breach Suit

By Mike Curley (June 14, 2022, 2:19 PM EDT) -- A cannabis farm and a group of third-party lenders are asking a Wyoming federal court to throw out a suit from another lender alleging they breached the terms of a $4 million line of credit, saying the court doesn't have jurisdiction over the claims. In a pair of motions filed Friday, Pure Harvest Corporate Group Inc., its subsidiaries and principle, and the four third-party lenders, argued that the suit by PH Invesco fails to establish their connections to the state of Wyoming or that there is diversity necessary for the suit to be in federal court. The Pure Harvest defendants argued...

