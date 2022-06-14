Court Bars Neb. Ballot Law Following Pot Campaign Challenge

By Sam Reisman (June 14, 2022, 3:57 PM EDT) -- A Nebraska federal judge has blocked a state law requiring petition drives to secure signatures in far-flung counties after a medical marijuana legalization campaign said it gave undue power to rural voters, but attorneys for the state said Tuesday that they would appeal the decision. In a ruling issued Monday, U.S. District Judge John M. Gerrard said that arguments advanced by Nebraska Secretary of State in defense of the law were "eyebrow-raising," in particular the state's assertion that if the rules governing ballot initiatives treated voters differently, then the process should be entirely struck down. "The State of Nebraska is absolutely...

