Amazon Atty Survives DQ Bid, But Court Questions Credibility

By Hailey Konnath (June 13, 2022, 11:45 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Monday declined to disqualify a senior in-house patent lawyer at Amazon from infringement litigation brought by MasterObjects Inc., though the judge did say that the attorney's failure to bring up that he previously worked at a firm that represented MasterObjects "undermines" his credibility somewhat. U.S. District Judge William Alsup refused to disqualify lawyer Scott Sanford or Amazon.com Inc.'s outside counsel at Hueston Hennigan LLP, both of whom MasterObjects had hoped to boot from the case. While Judge Alsup didn't knock the potential for a conflict of interest, he said he couldn't conclude that Sanford ever personally possessed...

