Entain To Buy Dutch Sports Betting Site For €300M

By Humberto J. Rocha (June 14, 2022, 11:57 AM BST) -- Entain PLC, the owner of gambling companies Ladbrokes and Sportingbet, said Tuesday that it is expanding its presence in The Netherlands by buying online sports betting operator BetCity for €300 million ($313 million). The owner of multiple gambling chains said would it be buying the entirety of BetCity — which also operates as BetEnt BV — from Sports Entertainment Media BV in a cash deal, with the purchase expected to close later this year. Jette Nygaard-Andersen, the chief executive of Entain, said that the company's investment in the newly regulated Dutch market presented an opportunity to leverage BetCity's brand and its...

