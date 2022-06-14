Latham Advises Hg's Sale Of Software Co. MEDIFOX For $1B

By Najiyya Budaly (June 14, 2022, 2:53 PM BST) -- London-listed Hg Capital said Tuesday that it has agreed to sell its German healthcare technology company MEDIFOX Dan for $1 billion to California-headquartered medical device provider ResMed. Hg Capital Trust PLC, a private equity company that invests in software, said that it will sell MEDIFOX to ResMed Inc. in a deal that values the German company at approximately $1 billion, inclusive of debt. MEDIFOX, which has more than 600 employees in Germany, provides software to Germany's care and therapy sector. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The deal is subject to closing conditions, the parties said. Hg said it...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS