Go-Ahead Bus Co. Accepts £650M Kinetic Consortium Bid

By Najiyya Budaly (June 14, 2022, 12:21 PM BST) -- Go-Ahead Group has said that it has accepted a £650 million ($787 million) takeover offer from a consortium made up of Kinetic and Globalvia, which will take the London-listed bus operator private. The board of Go-Ahead PLC said late on Monday that it has reached an agreement with the consortium to acquire the entire share capital of the double-decker bus operator. Go-Ahead shareholders will receive 1,500 pence per share, valuing the company at approximately £647.7 million. The acquisition will be effected by way of a scheme of arrangement under the U.K.'s Companies Act 2006, Go-Ahead said. The scheme is a court-approved...

