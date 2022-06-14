PRA Says Solvency II Needs Changes To Boost Competition

By Alex Davidson (June 14, 2022, 3:58 PM BST) -- A senior financial regulator said Tuesday that capital adequacy rules under the Solvency II regime do not work well enough in the U.K. and need changing to make the industry more competitive. Charlotte Gerken, the Prudential Regulation Authority's executive director for insurance, said in a speech that the watchdog wants to remove obstacles to insurers investing in productive assets, which can benefit the economy, to support their payments of annuities, or fixed sums of money each year to investors. Gerken said at the JP Morgan European Insurance Conference that this proposal was part of its contribution to the U.K. government's post-Brexit...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS