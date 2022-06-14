Workspace Providers Face UK Probe Over Merger

By Najiyya Budaly (June 14, 2022, 3:48 PM BST) -- Britain's antitrust authority said Tuesday that it is investigating the proposed merger between work space companies The Office Group and Fora Holdings Ltd. citing the possibility that the deal would substantially impede competition in the U.K. The Competition and Markets Authority said it has launched a merger inquiry by notifying Cheetah Holdco Ltd., which trades as The Office Group, and Fora. The companies provide flexible office space to companies across the U.K. and Europe, including energy giant BP, online retailer Ocado and pharma firm GlaxoSmithKline PLC. The businesses announced on March 14 that they had agreed to merge, subject to regulatory...

