V&E-Led Billionaire Lobs $4.3B Bid At Continental Resources

By Elaine Briseño (June 14, 2022, 6:06 PM EDT) -- Fracking billionaire Harold Hamm, advised by Vinson & Elkins, submitted a bid on Monday to take complete control of Continental Resources Inc., the Oklahoma-based oil and gas company that his family founded, offering $4.3 billion to acquire the remaining stock that the family does not own. Hamm is offering to pay $70 in cash per share, according to a Tuesday statement, a proposal that values the company in its entirety at approximately $25.4 billion. The family already owns 83%, or 299.7 million shares, of the company, and the offer to go private would transfer ownership of the remaining 17% to the...

