Dentons Says Ohio Verein Case Decision Threatens All Firms

By Andrew Strickler (June 14, 2022, 4:52 PM EDT) -- Dentons' long campaign to defend its verein structure and dodge a $32 million verdict has arrived at Ohio's top court, where the mega-firm is attacking a recent appellate decision as a "weaponization" of lawyers' communications with clients. Casting the decision as a threat to the legal profession itself, Dentons US said the panel decision affirming the jury verdict undermined the "case-within-a-case" element plaintiffs must establish for legal malpractice claims. The decision would also discourage lawyers from giving clients frank advice, Dentons counsels argued, while opening them and their firms up to "speculative" damages arguments. "At a malpractice trial, freed of the...

