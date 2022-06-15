Wilson Sonsini Adds Cooley Lateral In New Boulder Office

By Emily Lever (June 15, 2022, 1:36 PM EDT) -- Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati PC has announced its hire of a longtime corporate lawyer focused on life sciences companies from Cooley LLP to build its recently-launched office in Boulder, Colorado. Brent Fassett specializes in representing private and public medical technology companies and their investors, according to a Tuesday press release. He is the Silicon Valley-centric firm's first lateral hire in its Boulder office, the firm's 18th, whose planned opening was announced in February. "We're moving forward with efforts to continue to expand on our established relationships with innovative life sciences and technology companies throughout Colorado," Doug Clark, the managing partner...

