CMS Guides House Of Fraser On £600M Pensions Deal

By Martin Croucher (June 14, 2022, 5:02 PM BST) -- A retirement savings plan linked to U.K. department store House of Fraser has offloaded £600 million ($722 million) of liabilities to Pension Insurance Corporation PLC, the insurer said Tuesday. The deal, known as a buyout, covers all 3,850 former employees of the retailer and a further 5,050 who are retirees. House of Fraser went into liquidation in August 2018, and the business was later bought by rival retailer Sports Direct for £90 million. The company's pension scheme entered an assessment period of the Pension Protection Fund — an industry-funded lifeboat scheme that is responsible for paying retirement benefits to retirement...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS